Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $192.79

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $192.79 and last traded at $193.34, with a volume of 9398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.87.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WTW. Bank of America started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.67.
The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.
In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total value of $331,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
About Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.