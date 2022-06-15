Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.30

Shares of Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.30 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 6732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

