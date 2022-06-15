Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $373.28

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.28 ($4.53) and traded as low as GBX 353.50 ($4.29). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.37), with a volume of 108,234 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £448.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 398.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 373.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

