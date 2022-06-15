Winnebago Industries (WGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WGO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGO. TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after acquiring an additional 116,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 65,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after buying an additional 56,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

