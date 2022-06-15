Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.14.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
