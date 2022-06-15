Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.