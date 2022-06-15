Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) versus Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Financial Analysis

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wintrust Financial and Penns Woods Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 0 6 1 3.14 Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus target price of $113.14, suggesting a potential upside of 42.41%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Penns Woods Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $1.86 billion 2.44 $466.15 million $7.12 11.16 Penns Woods Bancorp $70.08 million 2.26 $16.03 million $2.27 9.87

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. Penns Woods Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Penns Woods Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 23.67% 10.95% 0.90% Penns Woods Bancorp 23.04% 9.40% 0.83%

Dividends

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Wintrust Financial pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. The company operates 173 banking facilities and 228 ATMs in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, and Florida. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as construction and residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, the company engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. It operates through a network of twenty-seven offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, Blair, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

