Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Nomura downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. Wipro has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Wipro by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wipro by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,931 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,052,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,002 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

