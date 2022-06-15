WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $61.19. Approximately 12,106 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.