WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.86 and last traded at $42.86. Approximately 9,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 4,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64.
