WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. 94 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

