WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Down 25.5% in May

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

DGRS opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

