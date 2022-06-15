Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Up 8.6%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.35 and last traded at $60.35. Approximately 47,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,283,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.
WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.61.
The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.