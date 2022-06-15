Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,850.00.

WZZAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

WZZAF opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

