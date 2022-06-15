Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Set at GBX 2,700 by UBS Group

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,700 ($32.77) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WIZZ. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($52.19) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($66.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,584.62 ($43.51).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,034.33 ($24.69) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,935.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,520.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,025 ($24.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,478 ($66.49). The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

