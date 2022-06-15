Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAFGet Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,908.33.

WZZAF opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $73.60.

About Wizz Air (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

