Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,700 at UBS Group

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from GBX 3,660 ($44.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($53.40) to GBX 3,500 ($42.48) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($33.98) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,400 ($65.54) to GBX 5,300 ($64.33) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,916.67.

Shares of Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$6.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

