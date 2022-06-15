Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,400 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 586.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. Woolworths Group has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WOLWF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Woolworths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woolworths Group in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

