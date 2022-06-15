Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,153,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

