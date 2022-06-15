World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment traded as high as $68.73 and last traded at $67.18, with a volume of 2126196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WWE. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,283,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

