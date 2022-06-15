World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $75.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.23.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,536,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,472,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after buying an additional 484,413 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,928,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 610,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,144,000 after buying an additional 445,350 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

