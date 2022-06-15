Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,895.00

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,895 ($35.14) and last traded at GBX 2,901.85 ($35.22), with a volume of 22501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,945 ($35.74).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,127.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,228.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

