Worthington Industries (WOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $65.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after buying an additional 108,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

