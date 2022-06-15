Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XBC shares. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XBC traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.78. 66,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.88. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$4.68.

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.