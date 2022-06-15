Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on XOS in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. XOS has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XOS will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

