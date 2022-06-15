Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.14

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.14 and traded as high as C$3.92. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 524,699 shares trading hands.

YGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.36.

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Lee Morton bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,584. Also, Director Robert Weir sold 50,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$173,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,105,975.16.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.