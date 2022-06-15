Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 62,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yatra Online by 29.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Yatra Online by 208.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

