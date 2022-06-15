Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 2.5%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.54. 3,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 254,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $707.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.58.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 460.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

