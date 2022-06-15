Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €65.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($42.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($90.63) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($80.21) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL stock opened at €27.67 ($28.82) on Tuesday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($37.84) and a one year high of €49.86 ($51.94). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.85.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.