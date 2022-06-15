Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $13.10

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $12.01. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.61) by $1.45. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 89.90% and a negative net margin of 380.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 46.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 70,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

