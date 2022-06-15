Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Update

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 392,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Zepp Health by 449.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zepp Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Zepp Health during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zepp Health during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

NYSE:ZEPP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $130.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. Zepp Health has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

Zepp Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.