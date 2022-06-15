Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Down 3.7%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. 5,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,000,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.