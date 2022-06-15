Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 7.8%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 127,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,942,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 49.35% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zhihu by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Zhihu by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

