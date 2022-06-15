Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $21.00. Zhong Yang Financial Group shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 13,979 shares traded.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOP)

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

