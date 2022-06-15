Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the May 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ZCMD stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

