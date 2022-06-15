Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the May 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ZCMD stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.
Zhongchao Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhongchao (ZCMD)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.