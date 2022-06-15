Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.40

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.40 and last traded at $70.40, with a volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZD. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $10,529,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $17,437,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

