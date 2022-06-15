ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZIM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 67,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,606. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

