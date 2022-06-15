Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 778000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 31.39 and a quick ratio of 30.14.
About Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC)
