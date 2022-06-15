Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 778000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 31.39 and a quick ratio of 30.14.

Get Zimtu Capital alerts:

About Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimtu Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimtu Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.