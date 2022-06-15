ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $24.10. 23,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,207,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

ZTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion and a PE ratio of 24.63.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

