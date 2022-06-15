Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.08 million. Zuora also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Zuora has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Zuora by 81.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 462,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,222,000 after acquiring an additional 389,153 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.