Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $515.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZURVY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. 163,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,312. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

