abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.00

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Get abrdn alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.3394 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.