abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2022

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.3394 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

About abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

