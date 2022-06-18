Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $157.18

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $157.18 and last traded at $157.18, with a volume of 4847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.25.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

