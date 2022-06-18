adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading 1.2% Higher

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €169.22 ($176.27) and last traded at €166.44 ($173.38). Approximately 831,136 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €164.54 ($171.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €185.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €216.89. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68.

Get adidas alerts:

About adidas (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.