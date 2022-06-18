ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Shares Up 7%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €4.60 ($4.79) and last traded at €4.60 ($4.79). 10,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.30 ($4.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.59.

About ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in – or on the outskirts of – large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

