Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Stock Price Down 4%

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 1,240,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 33,176,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

About Advance Energy (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc engages in oil and gas production in Indonesia. It holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Oil Field located in East Timor. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC and changed its name to Advance Energy Plc in February 2020. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

