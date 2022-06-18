Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANNSF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($151.04) to €141.00 ($146.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($156.25) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($166.67) to €152.00 ($158.33) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($166.67) to €162.00 ($168.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF traded down $5.82 on Friday, hitting $135.60. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 434. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $133.60 and a 1-year high of $179.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.27.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

