AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.70. 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 30,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 19.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42.

AEX Gold (CVE:AEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AEX Gold Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal project is the Nalunaq gold project located in the South West Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

