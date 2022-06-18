Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.
About Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agent Information Software (AIFS)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.