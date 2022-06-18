Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

About Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada.

