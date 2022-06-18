Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.27

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 1010299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbus from €170.00 ($177.08) to €180.00 ($187.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Airbus from €140.00 ($145.83) to €150.00 ($156.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Get Airbus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Airbus’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Airbus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.