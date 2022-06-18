Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Trading Up 6.2%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 139,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 27,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Akbank T.A.S. from 12.70 to 15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

About Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

